Badly decomposed body of miner found tied to tree 

The decomposed body of a man identified as Ryan Roberts, 37 of Hurradiah Village, Moruca, North West District was discovered in the community on Sunday (January 07) by villagers in a sitting position with a string tied around the neck and attached to a tree’s branch.

According to police the corpse had to be buried due to the state of decomposition and is expected to be exhumed later this week for a post-mortem examination with dissection to be conducted in order to ascertain the cause of death.

The deceased miner, who was reportedly single and residing with his parents, was last seen on December 30, 2017. His mother related that her son (deceased) indicated to her that he was going to a shop in the village but never returned.