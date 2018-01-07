Illegal weapons found in impounded Corentyne car

A hire car which has been impounded at the Guyana Revenue Authority’s Springlands, Corentyne bond since December 29, 2017, was thoroughly searched on Saturday and two unlicensed firearms were discovered in the bonnet compartment.

The vehicle was initially detained by enforcement officers after a quantity of firework and other items were found in it during the festive season.

Police stated that ranks acting on information received, conducted the search in the presence of the driver when the illegal weapons were found.

The driver has denied knowledge of the .32 pistol and a single barrel shotgun which was disassembled. He is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.