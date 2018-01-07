You Are Here: Home » News » 15-Y-O Berbice teen missing

15-Y-O Berbice teen missing

Posted by: Posted date: January 07, 2018 In: News, Top Stories
A 15-year-old girl of No. 1 Road Corentyne Berbice has been missing for days, according to her distressed family.
Rhonda Sealey vanished from home one night after her parents retired to bed. When they woke up the next morning the teen and her personal belongings were nowhere to be found.

Missing teen Rhonda Sealey

Her father reported the matter to the Albion and Central Police stations and an investigation is underway.
Her parents are pleading with anyone who may have information about their daughter’s whereabouts to call 663-0508 OR 601-8880 or the nearest Police Station.

