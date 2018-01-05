Police raid City hotel, foreign nationals detained
Several male and female foreign nationals who were staying at the Diamond Hotel and Bar in George Street are now in police custody following a raid at the location Friday morning.
The operation got underway early this morning after police cordoned off the area and ended around 10:30. The personal belongings of those detained were also confiscated by police.
The raid was prompted by reports that the owners were operating an illegal strip club and housing the foreigners in this country illegally.