UPDATE: Second suspect in Berbice “wedding house shooting” surrenders to police

By Tracey Khan-Drakes – The second suspect in the Berbice “wedding house shooting” incident turned himself into custody at the Albion Police Station in the presence of his attorney Mursaline Bacchus on Thursday, January 04, 2018 .

Devindra Harrichan called “Bara” was on the run after he was identified as one of the suspects who whipped out a handgun and fired shots which injured three men in Hampshire Village, Corentyne.

Tameshwar Khemraj called “Rambo” is also in custody and both men are being represented by attorney-at-law Mursaline Bacchus.

“Rambo” professed his innocence while requesting a fair trial to this newscast.

Those injured are Samuel Samaroo,28, a salesman, Terry Ramsammy, 21, a laborer and Nicholas Beharry, 24, all of Hampshire Village. Samaroo was shot once in his right arm, Ramsammy sustained three gunshot wounds to his abdomen while Beharry sustained two gunshot wounds to his back.