EXCLUSIVE: ‘Rambo’ turns himself over to Berbice police; professes innocence

By Tracey Khan-Drakes – After being on the run for about a week after he was fingered in a “wedding house” shooting incident which left three men seriously injured, Tameshwar Khemraj called ‘Rambo’ has turned himself over to police at the Albion Police station in the presence of his attorney, Mursaline Bacchus just minutes ago (January 04).

“Rambo” professed his innocence while requesting a fair trial to this newscast. When asked why he was on the run if he is innocent, he had this to say.

However; one of the injured men told this newscast soon after the shooting that the men identified by police are the shooters.

“Rambo” also spoke about the manner in which his mother, wife and twin sons were treated by police. The women and children were detained at the Albion Police Station for two days as the investigation into the incident intensified.

The shooting incident which occurred on Boxing day at Hampshire Village reportedly stemmed from an old feud between the men.

According to eyewitnesses one of the suspects reportedly struck one of the victims with a bottle to his head and the man retaliated hitting the suspect, who then whipped out a gun and started firing shots.

The victims have been identified as Samuel Samaroo,28, a salesman of Hampshire Village, Terry Ramsammy, 21, a laborer of the same village and Nicholas Beharry, 24, unemployed of Hampshire Squatting Area. Samaroo was shot once in his right arm, Ramsammy sustained three gunshot wounds to his abdomen while Beharry sustained two gunshot wounds to his back.

The second suspect “Bara”, remains on the run.

Police also stated that during efforts to apprehend the men, shots were fired their (police) way, but no one was injured.