Unidentified woman killed in early morning accident

An unidentified female was killed in an accident on Tuesday (January 2) at the Winter Place intersection on Brickdam, Georgetown according to police.

The body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

The woman’s body is clad in a white top, orange skirt, black sneakers, sporting a boy-cut hairstyle and about 5ft 8” and dark in complexion; the left foot has been severed as a result of the accident.

Police stated that motorcar PLL 2838 driven by a 35-year-old labourer of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater, Georgetown was proceeding east along Brickdam Public Road allegedly at a fast rate, in anticipation of passing the stop light since the light was reportedly showing “green” with a few seconds remaining and in the process struck down the pedestrian who was said to be crossing the road from south to north.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical personnel.

As a result of the impact the pedestrian was reportedly dragged about thirty-nine meters; the vehicle came to a halt some one hundred and fifty-eight meters from the point of impact as recorded by investigators.

A breathalyzer test was administered to the driver and no alcohol was detected in his breath; he is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.