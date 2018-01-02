U.S based non-profit organization to construct resource center for abused women and children in Guyana

A resource center for abused women and children will be constructed in Guyana by 2019 by the U.S based Non-Profit Organization United Brick Builders Mission Inc. (UBBM) in collaboration with the Guyana Action Committee (GAC). This will help with temporary and safe housing for victims. The center will also offer training sessions to empower women to be independent and make a better life for themselves and their children.

UBBM was established in 2006 by Bonita Montaque and Lisa Cabanara in the US to serve international communities, it then expanded to Guyana to help address the social ills affecting Guyanese.

Montaque explained that they are currently at the allocation stage, after which a massive outreach and partners negotiations will begin. The organizations are hoping to have the support of the private sector to assist with the project.

The women’s advocate emphasized the need for perpetrators to be properly prosecuted so that the efforts of all involved in this fight against domestic violence is not rendered useless.

Montaque was inspired to establish this organization after losing a relative to HIV/AIDS and experiencing the trauma and discrimination that comes with it. She decided to create a safe and conducive space for these persons to educate and help them to better care for themselves.

UBBM has feeding and clothing programmes in Brooklyn and they are working to expand this initiative to Guyana later this year.

In May, UBBM will host its first Awards Gala at the Marriott Guyana to celebrate the country’s trailblazers and their years of service to the nation in a red carpet style affair. The event is to raise funds for the organization’s projects.

During the gala, the save a life project will be unveiled to assist persons who are on dialysis. Their families will receive help to ensure they do not suffer due to their financial standing.