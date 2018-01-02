PNC Regional Chairman and sister of junior Communities Minister Sandra Adams passes on Posted by: admin Posted date: January 02, 2018 In: News, Top Stories, Videos Share this: Tweet Share on Tumblr Pocket Email Print ‹ Previous Next › Related posts Government will continue to push for a culture of inclusiveness in the drive to develop Guyana – Head of State Bent Street Pensioner killed by speeding car driver Head of SWAT team removed from post, remains under close arrest Two Guyanese families plunged into mourning following murder/suicide in Queens New York, on New Year’s Day Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.