Cancer-stricken mother to begin treatment soon

By Tracey Khan-Drakes –

The display of love, moral and financial support have shifted the tides significantly for 31-year-old Arlene Tyndall who is suffering from cervical cancer.

The support from hundreds of strangers from around the world has renewed her strength to fight for her life and helped to make this Christmas for her five children more memorable, filled with love and lots to eat and drink, despite her constant pain.

Arlene has rededicated her life to God and has even made amends with persons whom she wronged and who have hurt her, including her husband.

Curly Hooper has recommitted to standing by his wife’s side and said despite their disagreements he loves his wife. The couple said they forgive each other for their shortcomings and are working on ensuring their children are educated and remain a family.

With peace of mind, she is on her way to receive proper medical care through a non-governmental organization – Giving Hope Foundation and US-based Health Education Relief Organization for cancer H.E.R.O.C.

Arlene will be reassessed then stabilized through blood transfusion, after which a decision will be made as to whether she can start radiation or chemotherapy. Once doctors decide what form of treatment is best, then she is expected to commence in the new week.

Latoya Gooding is a 29-year-old doctor at the Georgetown Public Hospital who established the foundation after losing her grandfather to prostate cancer. It is her one-year-old NGO that will be funding treatment once a final decision is made.

Latoya works in the oncology department of GPHC caring for cancer patients and she is on a mission to ensure other families do not suffer her grandfather’s fate.

On Wednesday she along with other members of her organization visited Arlene at her home in Ulverston Village and donated a number of nutritious food items to her. She is urging cancer patients to stop suffering in silence.

Giving Hope foundation offers screening services for breast, prostate and cervical cancer and counseling and financial support for cancer patients. The foundation also has a food bank to help families whose loved ones are diagnosed with cancer to ensure they receive nutritious meals. Latoya is a mother and wife who is making the sacrifice to pursue her Masters so that she can develop the cancer system here.

The Ministry of Health also aided the foundation to visit Arlene. Food for the poor Guyana and 3D Construction company in Lethem region 9 has also stepped in to help Arlene and her family.