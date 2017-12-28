VIDEO: Teen thief caught and beaten; accomplices escaped with black cake 

By Tracey Khan-Drakes – An 18-year-old thief was caught and rendered helpless by residents of Sophia Georgetown after breaking into the home of a family living in the community. The alleged bandit along with two other boys held the family at knifepoint while demanding valuables.

In a video which was shared on the social media site Facebook, the alleged thief could be heard screaming for mercy while lying in a pool of water as some residents gave him a sound thrashing and others cheered them on.

During the robbery attempt, the grandmother of the home fought with the bandits which led to the teen’s apprehension. She was chopped on her right hand in the process.

His accomplices managed to escape, but not before raiding the refrigerator of the leftover black and sponge cakes.

The teen that was caught is now in police custody and his accomplices are being sought.