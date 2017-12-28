Son admits to setting fire to mattress mother laid on following her death

A pensioner who was hospitalized Christmas morning with severe burns about her body after her son allegedly set fire to the mattress she was resting on, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

An investigation revealed that the victim Mengree Dahri called ‘Gladys’, 73 and her 43 year-old-son resided at Gale Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

Early Christmas morning a resident observed smoke emanating from the bottom flat of the two-story house, upon checking, the victim was found on a bed which was engulfed in flames; with the assistance of public-spirited persons she was evacuated and the fire extinguished.

The suspect who is in custody and is said to be an alcoholic has admitted to setting the fire.

A post-mortem is expected to be done tomorrow.