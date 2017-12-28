“Sky Cow” slapped with five charges following fatal accident 

Police have apprehended the driver responsible for the hit and run accident which occurred at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara which resulted in the death of Vincent Scipio on Christmas Eve day.

Damion Walcott A.K.A “Sky Cow”, 20, of Block 8, Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo last Sunday fled an accident scene. He was apprehended on Wednesday .

On Thursday he appeared before two Magistrates at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a total of five charges, four of which he pleaded guilty to and was fined for by Magistrate Dylon Bess; for the other charge, Causing Death by Dangerous Driving, he was placed on $500,000.00 bail by the Chief Magistrate with a condition attached.

He is to report to the Tuschen Police Outpost on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays until the conclusion of the trial which is set for report and statements on January 11, 2018 .

He is also required to report to the Providence Police Station on Fridays.