Controversial CEO of NCN resigns 

By Tracey Khan-Drakes – The Chief Executive Officer of the state-owned National Communications Network (NCN) has reportedly resigned from his post after serving just over a year.

Lennox Cornette agreed to hand in his resignation after the board made the request based on the direction in which the company is heading under his leadership.

Cornette’s resignation takes effect on January 15, 2018. His appointment to the post came with much controversy after he was accused of malpractices on a previous job.