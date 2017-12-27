Moruca man remanded for allegedly murdering drinking buddy

Navie Harris, 37 of Waramori Mission, Moruca was on Wednesday (December 27) remanded to prison for allegedly murdering 25-year-old Rondae Peters on December 20, 2017.

The 37-year-old pork knocker appeared before Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the indictable charge was read to him.

The court heard that the victim was stabbed to death following an argument which broke out while the men were consuming alcohol.

The matter was adjourned to January 03 , since the file is incomplete.

