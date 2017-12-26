Overseas-based Guyanese giving back to Fyrish Village residents

An overseas-based Guyanese couple has been spreading Christmas cheer to hundreds of children during the festive season in and around the village of Fyrish, Corentyne Berbice for the past 14 years.

Claymon Park grew up in Fyrish without much and he has been giving back to the place he credits for giving him a strong foundation which has helped him to be successful in life.

His wife Denise Park has been his main supporter and feels rewarded to see the kids smile because of what they are doing.