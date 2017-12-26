One dead in  Mandela Avenue accident

The victim has been identified as Shaquille Brown. There are reports that the young man collided head-on with a car which was heading in the opposite direction on Mandela Avenue in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens. His father told reporters that his son had just left home to purchase credit for their GPL prepaid meter moments before he met his demise. The young man was not wearing a helmet at the time. On the scene, family members were emotional after coming face to face with his lifeless body.

The motorcycle driven by the young man was not yet registered and Police Traffic officials told this newscast that test Plates are not permitted on the roadways after 18:00hrs. The driver of the car was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a stable condition. Investigations are ongoing by the Police Traffic Department in the matter