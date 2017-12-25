Cancer-stricken mother thankful for public’s help 

By Tracey Khan-Drakes – Hundreds of persons have come together to put smiles on Arlene Tyndall and her family’s faces this Christmas.

Her wish weeks ago when I visited her for the festive season after being diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer was for health and strength to see her kids grow and nutritious foods to eat.

Well after hearing her story exclusively on Capitol News, persons in Guyana and around the WORLD decided that they would not turn a blind eye to her plight and donated hampers, cash, and other items to the family who will have a Merry Christmas.

Arlene is still overwhelmed with joy and happiness at the love and encouragement she is receiving from strangers around the world. While I was there with many other persons a few days before Christmas she felt like giving up but said it’s no longer an option because of the love and outpouring of support, encouraging words, prayers and positive declarations made over her life. Literally, hundreds of people have called, texted and visited her at her lowest point.

As we gather with our families and friends to celebrate let us enjoy and be thankful for our many blessings. You made a huge difference in a sick woman and her children’s life this season and have made it better. Merry Christmas.



