Five female inmates receive presidential pardons

Shabana Asgar, Shellon David, Ronella Junor, Maxine Baird-Sampson and Reina Vargas will be able to spend Christmas with their families following a presidential pardon.

The women are inmates at the New Amsterdam Prisons and on Christmas Day they will be released, according to a media release from the Ministry of the Presidency.

President David Granger gave the pardons under article 188(2) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

These inmates have each served a portion of their sentences for offences such as larceny, fraud and giving a false oath.