Escaped prisoner handed over to police by father

Murder suspect Wayne Gilbert is back in police custody after escaping with two other prisoners from the lockups of the Golden Grove Police Station, East Bank Demerara on Tuesday (December 19).

The West La Penitence, Georgetown resident was handed over to police by his father hours after escaping.

Meanwhile, Derrol James, of Middle Walk, Buxton and Ivre Hooper, of James Street, Albouystown remain on the run. The men reportedly broke the wall on the Western side of the lockups using a metal bar and escaped.

Gilbert was expected to appear in court on Wednesday for the murder of Rawle Rodrigues which occurred on January 20th at Stabroek Square; James was arrested for a series of armed robberies; and Hooper was in custody for simple Larceny.

The subordinate officer who was in charge of the shift has been placed under close arrest.

An investigation is now underway.