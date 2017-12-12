Speaker’s refusal to return time loss after Edghill’s failure to leave National Assembly saw the opposition walking out of the chamber Posted by: admin Posted date: December 12, 2017 In: News, Top Stories, Videos Share this: Tweet Share on Tumblr Pocket Email Print ‹ Previous Next › Related posts Local NGO organised career fair to empower young people and expose them to employment opportunities A member’s refusal to withdraw from Parliament’s Chamber was the first in Guyana’s history – Speaker While Edghill was being escorted to the Brickdam Station, a motion was moved barring him from the National Assembly for four sittings Suspended opposition MP arrested after attempting to gain entry to the house Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.