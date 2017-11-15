20-month-old baby boy who was severely burnt in need of urgent medical care

By Tracey Khan-Drakes –

Ranveer Oselmo was a happy and healthy baby boy who lived a normal life with his mother and grandparents in Aroca River, region 1 until he recently sustained deep second degree burns to 35% of his body.

The accident occurred at home after the 20-month-old toddler somehow found his way next to a kerosene stove and fuel spilled on him causing his body to catch on fire. The extent of Ranveer’s injuries is life-threatening and advanced treatment is needed to save his life. This is not available in Guyana since he has no usable skin to graft on his body.

When I visited the hospital last week and spoke with Ranveer’s mother, Shevon Oselmo, I was even more saddened to know that the toddler’s father has not been a part of his life and his grandparents and mother have taken on that role. This is Shevon’s only child and she is asking kind-hearted persons to come forward and help her save her son.

Ranveer is in severe pain and discomfort and cannot move his body freely. He was crying when I saw him but was distracted from his pain for sometime when I showed him a few cartoon series on my phone.

It is unimaginable that a toddler has to endure such pain and so when a request was made to SHEA Charity on November 8, to assist in having Ranveer transferred to the United States for urgent care, his case was immediately accepted and medical treatment has been secured for him.

Currently, the organization’s head Lori Narine and her team are working assiduously to coordinate his travels to the US. The toddler nor his mom have the relevant documents needed to travel, fortunately, SHEA is going above and beyond to have them evacuated from Guyana as soon as possible.

Help from the public is needed to make this happen and contributions can be made to http://savinghandsemergencyaid.org/ranveeroselmo

There are no other mediums to which persons can donate and the public is being urged not to give to any person or organizations requesting help for the toddler.

SHEA is a publicly funded charity, which is managed by volunteers. 100% of all donations are allocated to patient care.