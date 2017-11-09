National swimmer remanded to prison in the US for cocaine possession

A young Guyanese has been caught up in the cocaine trade once again,this time it is a national swimmer. 28yr. old Earlando McRae was arrested at JFK International when he stepped off a flight from Guyana after he presented his suitcase to Customs and Border Patrol agents. Upon investigation of the man’s suitcase the agents discovered some 2.5 kilos of cocaine concealed in the sides of the suitcase. All this happened on Sunday November 4th, McRae appeared before a federal judge the next day and was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center. He will appear in court again on November 20th if a bail hearing is not held before that date. McRae has represented Guyana at several international swim meets and was said to be in training to gain a spot at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Another person who also arrived at JFk on the same flight, a 27 year old. woman Natalie Anderson was also arrested. It is alleged in the complaint that she had two packets of cocaine concealed under her breasts,she is now on bail for a half kilo of cocaine found during the body search that was conducted on her on November 4th.