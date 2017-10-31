Timehri men arrested following robbery attack

Two Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) men are in custody following a foiled robbery attempt against a 47-year-old, according to police.

The two suspects ages 32 and 27, both unemployed hired a taxi at Grove Public Road, EBD, and requested to be transported to Sixth Avenue, Diamond.

While in Diamond, one of the suspects whipped out a handgun and attempted to rob the taxi driver, but the taxi driver who is a licensed firearm holder discharged several rounds, causing the suspects to flee. The men sought refuge in the nearby bushes.

The Police Anti-Crime Patrol responded promptly and the suspects were arrested and a .32 Taurus pistol was found nearby.

Investigations are continuing.