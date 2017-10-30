Corentyne mason dies weeks after being chopped

A Mason of Williamsburg, Corentyne is now dead, three weeks after he was chopped about the body by his neighbor.

The dead man has been identified as Mohamad Aslam 54.

Reports are that Aslam was chopped more than 30 times after he attempted to rescue his wife on October 3, who was being attacked by their male neighbor. Neighbours said the man is of unsound mind.

Recounting the incident, his wife Basmattie Aslam called ‘Urmila’ said that the attacker who lives four houses away walked into their yard and began assaulting her with a cutlass, it was then that her husband came to her aid and was seriously injured.

The couple was married for 30 years and have two children.

The suspect is currently on remand for attempted murder, police are expected to change that charge to murder.