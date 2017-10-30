The Trinidadian National who reportedly staged his kidnapping in Guyana has been charged and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, October 31.

The charge which will be instituted against Sawak Maraj, 33 is not yet known.

Maraj, a Chemical Engineer who came to Guyana last week was scheduled to check in at the Ramada Hotel, Providence East Bank Demerara, but never arrived.

Later on, his parents were contacted in Trinidad via cell phone by an unknown person who indicated that their son was being held hostage in Guyana and a ransom was demanded for his release.

Acting on intelligence, investigators were led to the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, where after several searches and Maraj was found at the Madewini Resort well relaxed.

Two persons who were allegedly involved in making the hotel reservation at Ramada Hotel are in custody.