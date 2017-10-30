147lbs of cocaine found in rice

Over 147 pounds of suspected cocaine was uncovered last Saturday at John Fernandes Wharf, Water Street, Georgetown, in a container of rice destined for Belgium, Western Europe.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and Operatives of the Container Control Program (CCP) commenced the raid on Friday and the substance was uncovered the next day.

The exercise saw the unloading and searching of 5 rice filled, twenty-foot containers. The containers were scheduled to leave Guyana the evening of the bust.

The broker responsible for the shipment is in custody assisting with investigations.