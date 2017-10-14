Caribbean Airlines will use smaller commuter aircraft for airlink between Piarco and Ogle airports.
Caribbean Airlines this week began using the Eugene Correia Airport at Ogle to ferry passengers into Guyana in the evenings.
This move to Ogle is as a result of the night closures of the CJIA which can accomodate larger aircraft.
Caribbean Airlines is using it’s smaller commuter aircraft for the airlink between Piarco and Ogle.
This link will continue until CJIA reopens for night flights.
CJIA is closed because of construction as part of the renovation and expansion of the airport.