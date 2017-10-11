The National Veteran’s Resting Home continues to partner with the private sector to make life comfortable for the men and women who served in the army Posted by: admin Posted date: October 11, 2017 In: News, Top Stories, Videos Share this: Tweet Share on Tumblr Pocket Email Print ‹ Previous Related posts Diamond Mineral Water Sports Roundup – October 10, 2017 Gov’t moving to improve healthcare sector with the training in evidence-based research A father and son are among three in custody after human remains found in shallow grave The 2018 budget will see government placing emphasis on conditions that will help to grow small businesses Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.