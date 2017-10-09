Death row inmate on the run apprehended

High profile prison escapee Mark Royden Williams called ‘Smallie’ was Monday evening (October, 09) recaptured by joint services members at Weldaad, West Coast Berbice.

Details are sketchy regarding his apprehension, but we will provide more information as it becomes available.

The death row inmate was said to be the mastermind behind the notorious Camp Street Prison fire and jailbreak which destroyed several buildings at the jailhouse. A prison warden as killed in the process and several others injured.

Williams was among a group of notorious fugitives on the run. Most of the men have been recaptured while two were killed during an exchange of gunfire between police.

‘Smallie’ was convicted of the Bartica massacre and sentenced to death by hanging.