You Are Here: Home » News » Miners in Region 7 wants immediate attention to be placed on the state of the infrastructure to access their claims

Miners in Region 7 wants immediate attention to be placed on the state of the infrastructure to access their claims

Posted by: Posted date: October 06, 2017 In: News, Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top