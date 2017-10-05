Murder/suicide rocks West Coast Berbice

The Guyana Police Force mourns the death of a member who was allegedly murdered Thursday morning at her lot #30 Village, West Coast Berbice residence.

Initial Investigations have revealed an alleged murder/suicide committed on Woman Sergeant Kenisha Sheriff-Fraser, 39 of the said address who was found in a bedroom in the upper flat of her two-storeyed home with multiple chop wounds about her body. A blood-stained cutlass suspected to be the murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

Acting on information received the body of Clayton Anthony aka Woody, 42, a pork knocker who occupies the bottom flat of the said house was found hanging from a tree at the #30 Village Seashore, WCB.

The bodies are at the Anthony’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.