A prisoner who was held at the Lusignan Prison, escaped on Monday, according to prisons director, Gladwyn Samuels. The escapee is identified as Dellon Blake, 35, of Kumuni Creek Demerara River, West Bank Demerara.

Blake reportedly escaped from holding Bay 2 at the Lusignan Prison.

He is charged with the offence of rape and was admitted to prison July 24, 2017. He has teardrop tattoo on left side of his face. He cuts cabbage for a living.