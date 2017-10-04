Investigation ongoing following gunpoint robbery against Head of SWAT Unit

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances which led to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lonsdale Withrite, the Officer-in-Command of SWAT Unit who was allegedly robbed at gunpoint of a Service Pistol, and a magazine containing sixteen live rounds, on Monday last while on the Industry Seawall, East Coast Demerara in company of a female.

The Officer alleged that he was pounced by three suspects one of whom discharge two rounds and relieved him of his motorcar in which the firearm and ammunition were.

Swift responses from several units of the Guyana Police Force led to the recovery of his motorcar on the Ogle Airstrip Road, East Coast Demerara a few hours after.