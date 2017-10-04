Agricola woman shot in crossfire maybe compensated

The Agricola, East Bank Demerara woman who was shot by a member of the Guyana Police Force during a shootout with bandits is expected to be compensated for her injuries.

The Guyana Police Force made the disclosure as it was responding to an article in Wednesday’s Edition of the Stabroek News under the caption “Agricola woman still awaiting word on probe of police crossfire shooting” on page 17.



The release added that it was recommended that the incident which resulted in the gunshot injuries sustained by the victim was purely accidental in the circumstances, hence most unfortunate and that the victim should be compensated.



The appropriate communication has been transmitted to the relevant authority for consideration to be given in order that the legal advice maybe effectuated.



In the circumstances the victim is respectively advice to be patient as the possibility of compensation remains active.