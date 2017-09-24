Berbice man killed during robbery attack; brothers critical

A 58-year-old resident of Albion, Corentyne, Berbice was murdered Sunday morning (September, 24) during a robbery attack by masked men at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Police stated that Fazal Shaheed was with two of his brothers who are visiting from overseas when the incident occurred.

The siblings were in Georgetown preparing for a memorial service today when the bandits gained access into the house through a door that was opened and pounced on the victims who were in the living room area and allegedly relieved the men of their jewelry. The bandits then discharged several rounds before fleeing the scene.

The victims were rushed to the Georgetown Hospital. Fazal succumbed two hours laters whilst undergoing a surgery; the others Talin Shaheed, 50, of Toronto, Canada and Shalim Shaheed, 53, of the United S tates who received gunshot injuries to their abdomens were treated and admitted.

Their conditions are said to be stable. Police added that several spent shells have been retrieved from the scene by investigators who are currently working on several leads.

A male suspect from East La Penitence has since been taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.