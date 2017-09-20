Elderly WCD man dies in ‘shallow drain’following road accident

The body of a 61-year-old Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) man was discovered in a shallow drain, on Wednesday morning (September 20) with head injuries, according to police.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Mohamed Yussuff Ashraff. Investigators believe the elderly man was the victim of a hit and run accident.

The victim’s body was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival and is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem which is scheduled for Friday .

Police investigations have confirmed the theory that Yussuff was involved in an accident and based on information received a 26 -year-old resident of Seafield Leonora, WCD was arrested.

He later related to investigators, that in the wee hours of the morning he was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the Public Road in motor car PMM 321 when the vehicle suddenly veered south and he struck an object. He admitted that he failed to stop.

The driver is assisting with the investigation. A breathalyzer test was administered and he was not found to have any alcohol in his breath.