You Are Here: Home » News » With the accreditation of a new High Commissioner to Guyana the Canadian Government has a keen interest in gaining a standing in Guyana’s oil and gas sector

With the accreditation of a new High Commissioner to Guyana the Canadian Government has a keen interest in gaining a standing in Guyana’s oil and gas sector

Posted by: Posted date: September 15, 2017 In: News, Top Stories

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top