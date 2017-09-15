Diamond Mineral Waters Sports Roundup- September, 15 2017 Posted by: admin Posted date: September 15, 2017 In: News, Sports Share this: Tweet Share on Tumblr Pocket Email Print ‹ Previous Next › Related posts AFC objects to Parking Meter contract with Smart City solution Asst. Commissioner of Police to act as Crime Chief GCAA said pilot completed 19 shuttles prior to his fatal accident With the accreditation of a new High Commissioner to Guyana the Canadian Government has a keen interest in gaining a standing in Guyana’s oil and gas sector Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.