Residents of Agricola to benefit from free internet hub

The community of Agricola on the East Bank of Demerara is now benefitting from free internet access, following the commissioning of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Hub.

The establishment of the hub in Agricola is a partnership between the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, National Data Management Authority (NDMA), the eGovernment Agency, and the Mayor’s Office of Georgetown.

Director of the National Data Management Authority(NDMA), Phillip Walcott told the residents that government services, including applications for birth certificates or passports, checking for grades, will soon be available to them online.

He noted that providing free internet access and devices to a community “is a means to an end and the end is bringing government services closer to the people of the country”.

For Agricola residents, the hub, which is equipped with 10 computers, is a much-needed development in their community.

The management team has ten volunteers and the hub will be opened from 16:00hrs to 19:00hrs, Mondays to Fridays. (DPI. Guyana)