An inmate at the Mazaruni Prison is missing, according to Prisons Director, Gladwin Samuels.

Vijay Sanchara, 31, of Wakenaam Moriah’s Pleasure, East Bank Essequibo went missing from the farm area of the prison on Wednesday (September 13), shortly after the boat arrived on the Island.

Details are sketchy, but it is believed the man escaped.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison on a wounding with intent charge.