Joint Services investigating robbery of mining camp by suspected Venezuelan bandits

A team comprising ranks of the Joint Services has been dispatched to Region one to investigate an alleged robbery under arms committed on several persons including an 18- year-old miner of Falls Top, North West District on Monday.

The incident took place at Cowana Backdam, Five Star, North West District during which the teen miner was relieved of a gold chain and while attempting to escape from the bandits, was shot in the left leg.

He is presently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital in a stable condition.

Two of the suspects spoke fluent English, whilst the others spoke a foreign language.

An Investigation is in progress.