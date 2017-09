An outgoing passenger from the Cheddie Jagan International Airport was intercepted on Monday (September 11) by ranks from the Police Narcotics Branch and found with 1,828 grams of cocaine.

The passenger was destined for the United States when a search was carried out on his luggage and the illegal substance was discovered.

The suspect who has given investigators two addresses, one at Kara Kara,Linden and Ozone Park,USA, is being processed for court.