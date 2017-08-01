GDF rank struck down during army road block fighting for his life – Police

A Private in the Guyana Defence Force is battling for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) after being struck down by a motorist at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice on Tuesday.

The motorist has been admitted to the Fort Wellington Hospital with minor injuries.

The private has been identified as Brian Samuel, 22, of Low Land, Hope, East Coast Demerara and the motorist’s only name given is ‘Ramraj’, 65, of 5th Street, Alberttown.

Investigations revealed that ranks of the Joint Services, including the Private, were conducting a road block under” Operation Clean Sweep ” on the Public Road when the motorist who was proceeding along the road allegedly breached the cordon and collided with the soldier.

As a result of the impact, both victims fell onto the road surface; they were immediately rushed to the nearby Fort Wellington Hospital.

A breathalyzer test was administered to the motorist and no alcohol was detected in his breath.