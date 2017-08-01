Ex-cop, prison escapee shot and killed Camp Street prison warden – Director

As efforts intensify by the Joint Services to apprehend the remaining four escapees from a total of seventeen prisoners, continue, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan thanked ranks and members of the public for their assistance thus far.

During a press conference Monday, at his office, the minister said, “members of the public have demonstrated bravery and a duty to society. The information has been treated with the strictest of confidence and, with four remaining fugitives on the run, I plead with the members of the public to continue their vigilance, and to report all information to the police.”

The minister also pleaded with family members, associates, and friends of those wanted, to turn them in, warning that anyone caught harbouring them would be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

The joint services remain vigilant at prison facilities in New Amsterdam, Timehri, Georgetown, Lusignan, and Mazaruni, Minister Ramjattan added, to ensure that any other escape attempts are thwarted.

He cautioned however that, “we are not out of the woods yet. We have a lot of work to do to catch the four, to maintain order in the institutions.” He reiterated that the other facilities remain saturated at this point in time, hence stepped up security.

The minister also pledged to not rest until all of the remaining fugitives are captured, stating, “We will intensify the efforts. We are not going to let up until the last one is caught and in a sense, order and stability, and security is restored.”

It was revealed by the Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels that based on eyewitness accounts, Urie Varswyck was identified as the one who shot the late officer Odinga Wickham and wounded his fellow officers Drexel Gonsalves, Jason Maltay, and Liverpool. Other eyewitnesses identified another escapee Shawn Collins since recaptured, and the still at large Royden Williams, as the persons who chopped Officer Hubert Trim.

Additionally, he stated that one prisoner remains hospitalized in Georgetown. He was injured with a pellet lodged in the bottom of his left eye and, despite his disruptive behavior, will be given specialist care.

Two other prisoners injured on Saturday, during a melee at Lusignan Prison which resulted in 22 others being hurt, were treated and returned to custody at the East Coast, Demerara facility. Samuels also disclosed that 3 improvised weapons were discovered during the incident.

The six prison officers injured during the July 9 fire and prison escape were visited, last Saturday, by senior officers.