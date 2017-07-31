UPDATE: Lusignan prison escapee surrenders

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine this evening announced that Lusignan Prison escapee Kerry Cromwell is back in police custody. Asst Commissioner Ramnarine advised that Cromwell’s mother contacted a senior government functionary and advised of Cromwell’s whereabouts and the family’s willingness to turn him in.

His mother along with other relatives, on the advice of the government functionary, then took Cromwell to the Brickdam Police Station at approximately 18:30hrs where he was placed under arrest and is being held.