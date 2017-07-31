Kitty man detained for hit and run accident

Police have detained a 26-year-old Dowding Street, Kitty resident along with his motorcycle on the Covent Garden Public Road, an hour after a hit and run fatal accident on Sunday (July 30).

The accident which occured on the Craig Public Road, resulted in the death of Pedestrian Francis Persaud, 61, a cook of the same village.

Investigations revealed that the victim was crossing the road from East to west, about 19:10hrs when he was struck down by a motorcycle which drove away.

The Pedestrian was taken to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital ( Diamond) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspect when arrested was found with minor injuries about his body, consistent with that of a vehicular accident, whilst his helmet was found in close proximity of the accident scene ; he is presently receiving medical attention.

A breathalyzer test was administered and he was found to be slightly below the legal limit.