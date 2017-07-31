Domestic worker perishes in East Banl Demerara fire

A 56 year old domestic worker perished in a fire of unknown origin, which also completely razed her house on Sunday afternoon. (July 30).

Police stated that the victim’s husband 50yr. old Terrence Prescott, a cane harvester of Enterprise Garden Reserve ,East Coast Demerara, said his wife who was an alcoholic ,left the house earlier in the day which was her usual habit.

Then at about 1:30 in the afternoon, he alleged that he locked the house and went into the backlands to pick green mangoes where he received a call that his house was on fire.

He immediately rushed home only to find that the house which had no electricity, was completely burnt ; a charred body suspected to be that of his wife Amilia Sookdeo , which was discovered among the ashes ,is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.

Ranks of the Guyana Fire Service responded and went into action. An Investigation is in progress.