CXC mobile app launched to improve communication with stakeholders

The ‘CXC Connect’ mobile application launched on Monday at Giftland Mall, by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC), is intended to make communicating with the body easy and accessible to students, teachers, and parents.

Minister of Education Nicolette Henry commended CXC for the initiative. Information Communication Technology (ICT) provides a chance for countries to be globally competitive in innovation and education, the Education Minister said, noting that this new app will provide a new platform for CXC stakeholders.

It was explained by CXC’s Director of Operations Stephen Savoury that over the years, CXC has conducted many stakeholder engagement sessions but the biggest complaint has been a lack of communication.

Hence, he said, the idea of an app came into being, to improve communication with stakeholders. The app is designed for Android and iOS devices which can be downloaded from the Apple Store and on the Google Play Store. The five main features of the app are the news feed, frequently asked questions, live chat, events, and access to examinations results.

There are plans to go beyond expectations Savoury added, “CXC will be looking to have a career planning feature in the app, in the future.” This, he said, will aid students at an early age to with what subjects will be fit for their field of study.

CARICOM Deputy Programme Manager, ICT for Development Jennifer Britton, said that in Guyana there is a motto: buy local, eat local, and urged persons to treat the app as their own, “This app is a local product. This is a SMART solution and I am confident it will make a difference in the education and ICT systems of the region. We are duty bound to support the CXC by downloading the app”.

Students in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago already use the app, which will be launched in Jamaica soon.