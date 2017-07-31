Body of woman killed on East Bank Highway identified

The body of the woman who was allegedly struck down by a speeding motorist, Saturday night (July 29) on the East Bank Demerara highway has been identified as 64-years-old, Ingrid James of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

The woman’s body was identified by her daughter, Ernecia Nicholson on Monday at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour.

Enquiries disclosed that motor car PKK3251 driven by a 45 years old resident of Burnham Boulevard, Mocha, East Bank Demerara, was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of Herstelling, at a fast rate, while the pedestrian was allegedly crossing the road.

The car ended up hitting the woman; as a result, the left leg of the pedestrian was severed and she also sustained injuries to head and body.

She was taken to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital in an unconscious state and pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was administered to the driver and no alcohol was detected in his breath. Investigation in progress.

The driver is in custody and assisting with the investigation.